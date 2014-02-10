ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 9 Training for the Olympic halfpipe was postponed on Monday as organisers struggled to get the course in top shape for the men's competition on Tuesday.

Several athletes had criticised the course after Sunday's training runs, but Ireland's Seamus O'Connor told Reuters that he was confident the problems would be solved.

"It's a challenging halfpipe to ride, but we experienced similar conditions a year ago and we were able to work with the cutters," the 16-year-old said, referring to the contest held in Sochi in preparation for the Olympics in 2013.

"By the time the contest day came around the pipe was in a state that people could ride at a high level.

"We're obviously hoping for the same this year, that by the time tomorrow comes around that the pipe will be cut in a way and the snow will be set up in a way that people can ride their best."

O'Connor confirmed to Reuters that athletes had been told that the training session due to take place on Monday morning was postponed until the evening as course cutters got to grips with the problems. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)