UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 11 Swiss Iouri Podladtchikov won the Olympic men's snowboarding halfpipe gold medal at the Sochi Games at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on Tuesday.
Ayumu Hirano of Japan won the silver medal, while his compatriot Taku Hiraoka took the bronze. Defending champion Shaun White finished fourth. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.