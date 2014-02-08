DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
Feb 8 Men's snowboarding slopestyle finals result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday. Rank Name Run 1 Run 2 Best Score 1 Sage Kotsenburg (U.S.) 93.5 83.25 93.5 2 Staale Sandbech (Norway) 27 91.75 91.75 3 Mark McMorris (Canada) 33.75 88.75 88.75 4 Sven Thorgren (Sweden) 83.75 87.5 87.5 5 Maxence Parrot (Canada) 47 87.25 87.25 6 Jamie Nicholls (Britain) 85.5 46.5 85.5 7 Peetu Piiroinen (Finland) 78.5 81.25 81.25 8 Yuki Kadono (Japan) 53 75.75 75.75 9 Sebastien Toutant (Canada) 54.5 58.5 58.5 10 Billy Morgan (Britain) 38 39.75 39.75 11 Roope Tonteri (Finland) 31.5 39 39 12 Gjermund Braaten (Norway) 24.75 20.5 24.75 (Compiled by Anand Basu)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.