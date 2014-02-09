ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 9 Czech Sarka Pancochova went big on the imposing Rosa Khutor slopestyle course to claim one of the four remaining places in the women's snowboarding final on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, a former world championship silver medallist whose motto is "go big or go home", scored 90.50 with her first run to lead Swiss Sina Candrian, Briton Jenny Jones and Norway's Silje Norendal into the final 12.

There were plenty of falls on a course that persuaded halfpipe champion Shaun White to withdraw from the men's event over concerns for his safety earlier this week and more can be expected when the final takes place later on Sunday.

Austrian Anna Gasser top scored with 95.5 in the first qualifying heats on Thursday but all the competitors will be aware that American Sage Kotsenburg came through second qualifying to win gold in Saturday's men's final. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)