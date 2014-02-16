UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
Feb 16 Women's snowboarding cross final result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Rank Name 1 Eva Samkova (Czech Republic) 2 Dominique Maltais (Canada) 3 Chloe Trespeuch (France) 4 Faye Gulini (U.S.) 5 Alexandra Jekova (Bulgaria) 6 Michela Moioli (Italy) 7 Lindsey Jacobellis (U.S.) 8 Belle Brockhoff (Australia) 9 Zoe Gillings (Britain) 10 Simona Meiler (Switzerland) 11 Nelly Moenne Loccoz (France) 12 Susanne Moll (Austria) 13 Sandra Daniela Gerber (Switzerland) 14 Isabel Clark Ribeiro 15 Deborah Anthonioz (France) 16 Raffaella Brutto (Italy) 17 Charlotte Bankes (France) 18 Torah Bright (Australia) 19 Maria Ramberger (Austria) 20 Bell Berghuis (Netherlands) 21 Maelle Ricker (Canada) 22 Yuka Fujimori (Japan) 23 Jacqueline Hernandez (U.S.) 23 Helene Olafsen (Norway) (Compiled by Subhranshu Sahu)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.