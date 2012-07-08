Olympics-North Korea will be at Pyeongchang Games says IOC member
TOKYO, Feb 18 North Korea will send a team to next year's Winter Olympics in neighbouring South Korea, the country's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said.
LONDON, July 8 Ryan Giggs will captain Britain's soccer team at the London Olympics, head coach Stuart Pearce said on Sunday.
The 38-year-old Welsh winger, one of three over-age players in the 18-man squad, is taking part in his first international tournament and will captain the side for the first time when it plays Brazil in a warm-up at Middlesbrough on July 20.
The appointment was confirmed on the English FA's website (www.thefa.com) on Sunday.
Giggs has won 12 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues with Manchester United and is the most decorated player in English soccer history but has never played in a major championship because of Wales' failure to reach either the World Cup or European finals during his long career.
The match against Brazil will be the first time Britain have fielded an Olympic squad since they played Bulgaria in a qualifier in 1971 ahead of the Munich Olympics the following year. They last played in the finals in 1960.
Britain faces Uruguay, United Arab Emirates and Senegal in their group stage matches. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
TOKYO, Feb 18 North Korea will send a team to next year's Winter Olympics in neighbouring South Korea, the country's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said.
* Budapest mayor says council may debate withdrawal on Weds (Adds joint statement of the government and the mayor's office)
PARIS, Feb 17 Guardians of the French language were up in arms on Friday after the French national Olympic committee adopted an English slogan - Made for Sharing - to back France's bid to host the games in 2024.