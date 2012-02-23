Feb 23 South Korea will seek punishment
against Oman for their failure to control supporters in
Wednesday's Olympic soccer qualifier between the two teams in
Muscat, local media reported on Thursday.
South Korea's under-23s won 3-0 to qualify for this year's
London Olympics but the game was marred by crowd trouble as fans
hurled water bottles and other objects onto the pitch.
Tempers boiled over after South Korea's third goal midway
through the second half, midfielder Han Kook-young collapsing to
the ground after a firecracker nearly hit him in the face.
"This is a clear-cut case and we expect some sort of
penalty," the Korea Football Association (KFA) told Yonhap news
agency.
"If that doesn't happen, we will ask the Asian Football
Confederation (AFC) to punish Oman."
South Korea qualified for their seventh successive Olympics
with the win.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Patrick
Johnston)
