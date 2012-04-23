(repeats adding dropped words in third para)
By Mike Collett
COVENTRY, England, April 23 Hosts Britain, world
champions Spain, Brazil and Mexico were named by FIFA as the top
seeds for the men's Olympic soccer tournament on Monday, a day
before the draw for the finals.
Britain, world champions Japan and defending champions the
United States were named as the top three seeds in the women's
competition.
David Luckes, the sporting director of LOCOG, the London
Games organising committee said that around 1.5 million tickets
for the Olympic soccer tournaments were still available.
"It is important to note that the draws take place tomorrow
at Wembley Stadium and that is critical to our next push in
getting those tickets into the hands of the football-loving
public in the United Kingdom and other parts of the world,"
Luckes told a news briefing before Monday's final men's playoff
between Oman and Senegal at the City of Coventry Stadium.
"As we don't know yet which teams are playing at which
venues, people don't yet know what match they are going to go
to, but the fact we have already sold a million tickets is a
very good position and we are confident we can sell the
remainder of those tickets."
The draw will not only feature the seeded teams but will
also keep countries from the same confederations apart in both
the men and women's competitions.
The men's tournament comprises 16 teams in four first round
groups, with Britain, taking part in their first Olympic finals
since 1960, in Group A.
Mexico, the top-ranked team among the qualifiers from Asia,
Africa, Oceania and their own CONCACAF region, were seeded in
Group B.
Brazil, who have the best overall playing record in the
Olympics despite never winning the gold medal, will head up
Group C with Spain in Group D.
The women's competition comprises 12 teams in three groups
with Britain playing in the very first event of the entire games
on July 25, two days before the opening ceremony.
They will discover their opponents for the opening Group E
match at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium when the draw is made on
Tuesday.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)