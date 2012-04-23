By Mike Collett
LONDON, April 23 Women's soccer in Britain has
some ground to make up after an initial lack of foresight by the
English FA and political rows kept it out of previous Olympics,
says Hope Powell, coach of the first British women's team to
take part in the Games.
The women's game, played for more than 100 years but in
modern terms developing since the late 1980s, had been embraced
far earlier in countries such as Germany and the United States,
giving their teams an advantage, added Powell in an interview
with Reuters.
"We missed a trick," said Powell who has been coach of the
English team for 14 years.
"I travel round the world and meet people from different
associations. They put their success down to having the complete
and total backing of the association from the start.
"They invested heavily in their game because they believed
in the product. They believe they are good enough to win things
but recognise that they would have to invest in it and initially
lose some money.
"We struggle with that sometimes. It is trying to convince
decision makers that we have a really good product and we need
to invest more money. But money is not readily available so we
need more resources.
"If we want to compete with Germany, we need to look at what
they have achieved. At the moment, we are not close. If we want
to win things, we need to bridge that gap."
After decades of debate, Britain's home nations of England,
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - independent nations under
FIFA rules - are fielding united British soccer teams at the
London Games.
Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have long been
reluctant to supply players for a British team, fearing they
could lose their independence within FIFA, and a men's united
team last competed at the Olympics in Rome in 1960.
Women's soccer made its Olympic debut in 1996 but no British
team has previously taken part.
Powell, who missed out on the 1996 Atlanta Olympics as a
player and the 2008 Beijing Games as a coach because of the home
nations problems, could now become the first coach of a British
women's team to win an Olympic fixture.
With the host nation kicking off the soccer competition two
days before the official opening ceremony on July 27, Britain's
opening match at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium is the first event
of the entire Games.
SHOWCASE OPPORTUNITY
Their first-round opponents will not be known until the draw
for the men and women's competitions is made at Wembley on
Tuesday, but, whoever her team face, Powell is just happy to
have the chance to take part at last.
"We have qualified for the Olympics twice before - 1996 and
2008. Unfortunately, because of the Home Nations issue, we
didn't take part," she said.
"The fact we are in this Olympics, on home ground, is
fantastic. What happens after that, we will have to wait and
see. But it will be a great opportunity for us to showcase the
sport and raise the profile.
"I just want to make sure the players understand that and
embrace it. We want everyone to be aware women's football does
exist and is part of a great event. Hopefully that will help
what we are trying to do in the future."
Despite slow progress in the past, Powell is optimistic
about the future, saying women's soccer has made great strides.
The FA runs a semi-professional Women's Super League and
increasing numbers of girls and women play at all levels.
"We are in a better position than we have ever been. Could
we be further down the line? Yes. We take longer. The ultimate
would be for the players to be full-time.
"Certainly from an international perspective, when I talk
about my own role, I deal with the elite. If they had the
opportunity to be full-time and have a ball at their feet every
day and in an environment where they were being coached every
day, it would improve them.
"But we are in a better situation than we have ever been.
The players are semi-professional. The next stage would be
professional full-time contracts. With that comes investment and
sponsorship. That is why we want to get a really positive image
out there and the Olympics is the perfect showcase."
Powell has a shortlist of some 100 players for her 18-member
squad for the 12-team competition and while the Olympics is one
goal, could there be another ambition - could she coach a
professional men's team?
"I don't see why not. It is about the people who own and run
clubs feeling strongly and passionately enough, and if they
believe that a female can do that job, they will employ them.
"People are under the assumption that men's football is
better than women's football. I work for the national team. I
work with the best female players in the country, playing
against the best players in the world.
"Why would I want to leave that? Is it all about money? It
is about career opportunities and pathways. If someone came to
me and made me an offer, I would consider it. I would be foolish
not to, but it hasn't happened yet."
