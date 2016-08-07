Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's soccer Group G results in Belo Horizonte on Saturday. Colombia 0 New Zealand 1 U.S. 1 France 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. U.S. 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 2. France 2 1 0 1 4 1 3 3. New Zealand 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 4. Colombia 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 FIXTURES (GMT) Colombia v U.S. (2200) Manaus New Zealand v France (2200) Salvador