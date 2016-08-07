UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic women's soccer Group E results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Brazil 5 Sweden 1 South Africa 0 China 2 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Brazil 2 2 0 0 8 1 6 2. China 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 3. Sweden 2 1 0 1 2 5 3 4. South Africa 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 FIXTURES (GMT) South Africa v Brazil (0100) Manaus China v Sweden (0100) Brasilia
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
