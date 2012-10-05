Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MOSCOW Oct 5 Former European figure skating champions Yuko Kavaguti and Alexander Smirnov will be among the athletes taking part in the opening of the first Olympic ice arena in Sochi on Saturday.
The 12,000-seat Iceberg Skating Palace, which will stage the figure skating and short track events in February 2014, was the first arena to be completed for the Winter Games in the Russian Black Sea resort.
Japan-born Kavaguti and Smirnov, who won the European pairs title in 2010 and also finished fourth at the Vancouver Olympics that year, will be competing in the Russian Federation Cup at the weekend, the organisers said on Friday.
The Sochi arena will also host the first major international competition - the figure skating Grand Prix - in December. (Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; Editing by Alison Wildey)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.