DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
Jan 27 Reuters is currently running a package of previews and factboxes on the various sports at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. The three sports covered on Jan. 27 will be:
Men's alpine skiing
Women's alpine skiing
Figure skating (Compiled by Ken Ferris)
DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.