May 6 The Russian Black sea resort of Sochi is
ready to step into the spotlight as host of the world's next
major sporting event after the London Olympics, 2014 Winter
Games chief Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Sunday.
Sochi, the first Russian city to have been awarded the
Winter Olympics, has already staged several test events in its
mountain cluster and is preparing for its last and biggest major
venue tests over the coming 12 months.
"It is a very exciting moment for a project like this and
we've been planning and working for seven years already just for
these two weeks (in 2014) to be perfect," Chernyshenko told
Reuters in a telephone interview.
"(In 2012/13) we will have the last opportunity to test all
state of the art infrastructure; last season it was the mountain
clusters, this season for both clusters with more than 48
events, 22 of which are international level events.
"It's like two Games spread out over two months but it is so
useful," said the Sochi native, who also led the city's winning
bid in 2007.
Despite what Chernyshenko called the "world's biggest
construction site", plans for a Formula One race, also in 2014,
will not be affected. The International Olympic Committee
reserves the right to cancel the race if its preparations hamper
Olympic progress.
Chernyshenko said organisers from both events had drawn up
plans so as to maximise use of venues - pits stop buildings for
example will also be used during the Olympics - and Russia's
first Formula One race was on track.
LONDON PRESENCE
Sochi will be out in force in London with 120 specialists
seconded to the Games for experience and another 100 of their
best volunteers working at the Olympics in July and August.
"We are using some (of London's) achievements as a blueprint
to minimise expenditures to optimise our efforts," said
Chernyshenko, who has led preparations from scratch as Sochi and
its nearby mountain range had virtually no venue in place when
they bid.
"All the systems like planning and system of contract
management, management of the goods, organising of construction
(are based on London)," he said.
Chernyshenko rejected criticism that in the test events held
so far teams were not given equal access to familiarise
themselves with the venues.
The IOC had also urged organisers as recently as April to
improve access to venues.
"The biggest problem is with the access to the training
venues. (Sochi) has promised many times it would be solved but
it hasn't been solved," senior IOC member Gunilla Lindberg said.
Chernyshenko said the issue had arisen due to ongoing
construction this winter that had curtailed access.
"We have to do our best to provide equal support and access
to any and all participants. In the forthcoming test season
automatically all venues will be welcoming international
events," he said.
"The problem of athlete access will not exist at all. Last
season some private owners of venues stopped construction during
test events and restarted after the events. That meant that
there was some limited access due to safety restrictions to
venues."
GAMES PROFIT
Sochi was also on track to meet its financial targets and
could even create a windfall with sponsorship revenues alone
already topping $1.2 billion, a record for any Games, winter or
summer, Chernyshenko said.
"The budget for staging the Games is around $1.8 billion. So
far this budget is balanced," he said.
"Our record-breaking marketing programme goes from strength
to strength, $1.2 billion from partnership programmes. More
income will come from the IOC contribution from TV rights and
big input from our campaign from merchandising.
"(Licensing) will generate additional income that will help
us to keep our budget balanced. Ticketing could then even
generate some profit," he said.
Chernyshenko also welcomed the re-election of Vladimir Putin
as Russia's president. He will be sworn in on Monday.
"Since the start of the bidding campaign he was personally
and actively involved in everything," said Chernyshenko of
Putin, who regularly visits Sochi to ski.
"He personally guaranteed the strong commitments which have
been delivered. Delivery of the first Winter Games in the
history of our country. It was his baby. That is why we call him
the captain of our team."
When asked about calls for a boycott of Ukraine during the
Euro 2012 soccer championships over jailed opposition politician
Yulia Tymoshenko, Chernyshenko said politics and sport should
remain separate.
Sochi is located on the Black sea coast, close to Georgia,
with whom Russia fought a brief war in 2008 over two breakaway
regions. The wider volatile Caucasus region is a major source of
concern.
"Olympics is not about politics. It is always frustrating
when politics interferes with such great values as the
Olympics," he added. "Olympic values are friendship respect and
excellence."
