MOSCOW May 16 Medals for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi will be unveiled at this month's gathering of top sports and Olympic officials, local organisers said on Thursday.

The medals will presented at the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Executive Board meeting, part of the annual SportAccord convention, in St Petersburg on May 30.

"A record number of events will be contested in Sochi, therefore a record number of medals - about 1,300 - will be minted," the Sochi organisers said in a statement.

"Sochi medals will have a unique design, different from all previous editions of the Olympic Games, underlining the originality and distinctiveness of Russia."

The ceremony would be conducted by Sochi 2014 chief Dmitry Chernyshenko, famous athletes and public figures, the organisers said.