Declared independent last July, South Sudan also wants to
send a wheelchair basketball team, made up of amputees injured
in the conflict in the country, to the Paralympics, Cirino
Hiteng Ofuho told Reuters in an interview.
"Right now we are discussing with the IOC (International
Olympic Committee) to see if we can raise our flag in London. I
believe there is enough time for us to be there, not only to
raise our flag but to also have some athletes participate."
This year's Olympics start on July 27 and run until Aug. 12
while the Paralympics take place from Aug. 29 to Sept. 9.
"We are focusing on the Paralympics where our disabled
basketballers are every good. I really believe they can
entertain the people in London," said Ofuho.
"We may also field some long distance runners. We have the
right terrain to train our talent for this sport."
South Sudan, which broke away from Sudan after a referendum
on independence last year, satisfies Olympic requirements
because it is a member of the United Nations but it still needs
approval from the IOC executive board.
"Our associations are working very hard to gain their
membership and to fulfil the requirements of the International
Olympic Committee to admit South Sudan in London," said Ofuho.
"It's a race against time but there's a lot of goodwill.
Right from our independence we have been admitted to a lot of
international institutions and we hope that the IOC will afford
us the same privilege."
PROVISIONAL MEMBER
On Friday, South Sudan were admitted as a provisional member
of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in an emotive
flag-raising ceremony at the congress in Libreville, Gabon.
They were warned it could take up to two more years to gain
full membership of soccer's world governing body but FIFA
officials told Reuters they may now seek to make South Sudan
their 209th member at their Congress in Budapest in May.
"We are so excited to be here in Libreville following the
admission of South Sudan to the family of African football. We
are looking forward to developing sports in our country," said
Ofuho.
"We know we need a lot of facilities and we face a lot of
challenges but we are to focus on football, basketball,
handball, athletics and other sports that can help us to succeed
regionally, continentally and even internationally."
