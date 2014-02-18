Feb 18 Men's speed skating 10,000m result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Rank Name Result 1 Jorrit Bergsma (Netherlands) 12:44.45 (OR) 2 Sven Kramer (Netherlands) 12:49.02 3 Bob De Jong (Netherlands) 13:07.19 4 Seung Hoon Lee (Korea) 13:11.68 5 Bart Swings (Belgium) 13:13.99 6 Patrick Beckert (Germany) 13:14.26 7 Shane Dobbin (New Zealand) 13:16.42 8 Moritz Geisreiter (Germany) 13:20.26 9 Yevgeny Seryayev (Russia) 13:28.61 10 Emery Lehman (U.S.) 13:28.67 11 Patrick Meek (U.S.) 13:28.72 12 Dmitriy Babenko (Kazakhstan) 13:33.18 13 Alexej Baumgaertner (Germany) 13:44.39 14 Sebastian Druszkiewicz (Poland) 13:45.31 OR - Olympic record (Compiled by Maju Samuel)