DURBAN WILL NOT HOST 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES - SASCOC PRESIDENT GIDEON SAM TELLS REUTERS
SOCHI, Russia Feb 8 Sven Kramer of the Netherlands opened the Sochi Games speedskating competition in flying style by successfully defending his 5,000 metres title in an Olympic record time at the Adler Arena on Saturday.
Kramer clocked six minutes, 10.76 seconds over the distance, with compatriots Jan Blokhuijsen claiming silver and Jorrit Bergsma the bronze to make it a Dutch clean sweep.
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.