SOCHI, Russia Feb 18 Jorrit Bergsma of Netherlands won the men's 10,000 metres speed skating title in an Olympic record time at the Adler Arena on Tuesday.

Bergsma clocked 12 minutes, 44.45 seconds for his 25 laps. Sven Kramer of Netherlands claimed silver and compatriot Bob de Jong took bronze.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)