By Patrick Johnston

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 22 Netherlands won the men's team pursuit speed skating title in an Olympic record time at the Adler Arena on Saturday.

South Korea lost to the Dutch in the final and took silver with Poland claiming bronze.

The Dutch trio of Sven Kramer, Jan Blokhuijsen and Koen Verweij traded the lead with the Koreans in the opening stages before pulling away to win the eight lap race in three minutes 37.71 seconds, three seconds ahead.

