Olympics-Los Angeles has eye on 2024 prize, nothing else
March 9 Los Angeles is not interested in the consolation prize of the 2028 Olympics, saying on Thursday their bid remains focused on securing the 2024 Summer Games and nothing else.
NEW YORK, April 24 American Apolo Anton Ohno has confirmed he will not compete at next year's Sochi Winter Olympics and has effectively retired from short-track speed skating.
Although Ohno, whose eight Olympic medals are the most by an American at a Winter Games, has been reluctant to speculate on his future, he told Reuters on Wednesday his days of competing were over and that he intended to pursue a broadcasting career.
"I'll be in Sochi but I definitely won't be trying out. I'll be with NBC," he said.
"There's been no official retirement party, I've not had a press conference to say I'm retired but it's pretty safe to say." (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)
SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 9 The head of Los Angeles's bid for the 2024 Olympics said on Thursday President Donald Trump will make accommodations to his travel ban should the city beat out Paris for the right to host the summer Games.
BERLIN, March 9 The International Olympic Committee froze financial support to Kenya on Thursday after the country's troubled Olympic Committee refused to make changes to its constitution - a decision that could lead to a ban.