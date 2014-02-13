SOCHI, Russia Feb 13 Czech speed skater Martina Sablikova has pulled out of the women's 1,500 metres to "rest and relax" before her defence of the Olympic 5,000m title.

"She will not compete in the 1,500 because she wants to prevent herself from getting injured before the 5000," Czech media spokesman Alexandr Kliment told reporters. "She wants to rest and relax."

The women's 1,500m takes place on Sunday with the 5,000m on Wednesday.

Sablikova, 26, won silver when she defended her 3,000m title at the Adler Arena on Sunday. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Robert Woodward)