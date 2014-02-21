(Corrects spelling of company name to Under Armour, not Under Armor)

WASHINGTON Feb 21 US Speedskating is renewing its partnership with Under Armour, Inc. through the 2022 Olympic Games, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

Kevin Plank told CBS "This Morning" the company had signed a new eight-year deal.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported the deal, citing an email from US Speedskating executive director Ted Morris. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu)