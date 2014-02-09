UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
Feb 9 Women's speed skating 3000m result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Rank Name Time 1 Irene Wust (Netherlands) 4 minutes 00.34 seconds 2 Martina Sablikova (Czech Republic) 04:01.95 3 Olga Graf (Russia) 04:03.47 4 Claudia Pechstein (Germany) 04:05.26 5 Annouk Van Der Weijden (Netherlands) 04:05.75 6 Ida Njaatun (Norway) 04:06.73 7 Antoinette De Jong (Netherlands) 04:06.77 8 Yuliya Skokova (Russia) 04:09.36 9 Shiho Ishizawa (Japan) 04:09.39 10 Jilleanne Rookard (U.S.) 04:10.02 11 Bente Kraus (Germany) 04:10.17 12 Jelena Peeters (Belgium) 04:10.87 13 Bo Reum Kim (Korea) 04:12.08 14 Mari Hemmer (Norway) 04:12.21 15 Shoko Fujimura (Japan) 04:12.71 16 Natalia Czerwonka (Poland) 04:13.26 17 Stephanie Beckert (Germany) 04:13.55 18 Luiza Zlotkowska (Poland) 04:14.19 19 Brittany Schussler (Canada) 04:14.65 20 Yekaterina Shikhova (Russia) 04:14.97 21 Masako Hozumi (Japan) 04:15.52 22 Anna Rokita (Austria) 04:16.43 23 Francesca Lollobrigida (Italy) 04:16.52 24 Ivanie Blondin (Canada) 04:18.70 25 Seon Yeong Noh (Korea) 04:19.02 26 Anna Ringsred (U.S.) 04:21.51 27 Shin Young Yang (Korea) 04:23.67 Katarzyna Bachleda - Curus (Poland) DQ DQ - Denotes Disqualified (Compiled by Anand Basu)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.