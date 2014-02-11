UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
SOCHI, Russia Feb 11 Lee Sang-hwa of South Korea successfully defended the women's 500 meters Olympic speed skating title at the Adler Arena on Tuesday.
Lee clocked an Olympic record total time of 74.70 seconds over her two 500m races. Olga Fatkulina of Russia claimed silver and Margot Boer of Netherlands took bronze. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.