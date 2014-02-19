UPDATE 3-Russia hopes anti-doping body will be reinstated in November

By Patrick Johnston
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 19 Martina Sablikova of Czech Republic successfully defended the women's 5,000 metres Olympic speed skating title at the Adler Arena on Wednesday.
Sablikova clocked six minutes, 51.54 seconds for her 12-and-a-half laps. Ireen Wust of Netherlands claimed silver and Carien Kleibeuker of Netherlands took bronze.
Sablikova skated in the penultimate heat alongside Wust and trailed the Dutch 3,000m champion until moving ahead with three laps remaining. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
