UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
SOCHI, Russia Feb 9 Irene Wust of Netherlands won the women's 3,000 meters Olympic speedskating title at the Adler Arena on Sunday.
Wust clocked four minutes, 0.34 seconds over the seven-and-a-half laps. Martina Sablikova of Czech Republic claimed silver and Olga Graf of Russia took the bronze.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.