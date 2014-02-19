SOCHI, Russia Feb 19 Martina Sablikova of Czech Republic successfully defended her women's 5,000 metres Olympic speed skating title at the Adler Arena on Wednesday.

Sablikova clocked six minutes, 51.54 seconds for her 12-and-a-half laps. Ireen Wust of Netherlands claimed silver and Carien Kleibeuker of Netherlands took bronze.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)