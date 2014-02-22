(Adds details, byline)

* Dutch win gold again

* Russia beat Japan to win bronze

By Patrick Johnston

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 22 Netherlands won the women's team pursuit speed skating title in an Olympic record time at the Adler Arena on Saturday.

Poland lost to the Dutch in the final and took silver with Russia claiming bronze.

The Dutch set off at a blistering pace and were over a second up on the Poles after the first of six laps, eventually crossing the line in two minutes 58.05 seconds.

Home fans were left thrilled as Russia downed Japan to take the bronze. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)