BERLIN Jan 16 The International Olympic Committee is planning to add a new sponsor in 2013 to replace computer manufacturer Acer, whose contract ran out last year, IOC marketing chief Gerhard Heiberg said on Wednesday.

"We have plans and we are looking at that (computing) category and I hope to see the deal within the year," Heiberg, who has chaired the IOC's marketing commission for more than a decade, told Reuters in an interview.

"There are some possibilities with PC producers or some other companies to expand the category a little bit," he said.

"There are developments in this technical category. You have producers of TVs, PCs and other IT gadgets. There is such a revolution here."

The new sponsor will push the IOC's top sponsor programme revenues for the period 2013-2016 above the $1 billion mark for the first time.

The IOC currently has 10 top sponsors, including technology firms Samsung and Panasonic, and has set a maximum limit of 12 sponsors. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)