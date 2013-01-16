Olympics-Swiss Olympic Committee backs Sion bid for 2026 winter Games
BERNE, March 7 The Swiss Olympic committee's executive board has voted to back Sion's bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics, officials said on Tuesday.
BERLIN Jan 16 The International Olympic Committee is planning to add a new sponsor in 2013 to replace computer manufacturer Acer, whose contract ran out last year, IOC marketing chief Gerhard Heiberg said on Wednesday.
"We have plans and we are looking at that (computing) category and I hope to see the deal within the year," Heiberg, who has chaired the IOC's marketing commission for more than a decade, told Reuters in an interview.
"There are some possibilities with PC producers or some other companies to expand the category a little bit," he said.
"There are developments in this technical category. You have producers of TVs, PCs and other IT gadgets. There is such a revolution here."
The new sponsor will push the IOC's top sponsor programme revenues for the period 2013-2016 above the $1 billion mark for the first time.
The IOC currently has 10 top sponsors, including technology firms Samsung and Panasonic, and has set a maximum limit of 12 sponsors. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)
MOSCOW, March 7 Former Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva was confirmed on Tuesday as a member of the supervisory board of Russia's anti-doping agency RUSASA, the Russian Olympic Committee said.
