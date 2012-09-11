By Keith Weir
| PARIS, Sept 11
PARIS, Sept 11 Leading sponsors will not be
allowed to advertise their brands at Olympic venues as they
could when the sites were used for the Paralympics, a senior
International Olympic Committee (IOC) figure said on Tuesday.
Advertising rules were more relaxed for the Paralympics
which ended in London on Sunday, an event which proved more
popular than ever with television audiences and sponsors.
IOC Director General Christophe de Kepper said the 11 global
sponsors of the Olympics were happy with the "clean venue"
policy which means there are no company logos around the edges
of the track or poolside.
"They are all adamant that this is part of the uniqueness of
the Olympic Games and so there is no discussion for the moment
at the IOC of reviewing that policy," De Kepper told reporters.
The leading sponsors pay nearly $1 billion for a four-year
deal to market themselves on the back of the Games.
Although sponsors such as Coca-Cola and McDonald's do not
get to display their name at the stadium, they can use the
five-ring Olympic symbol in their advertising.
Sponsors also use ticket promotions to ensure customer and
staff loyalty and many use the Games as a calling card to
showcase their technical abilities.
De Kepper was speaking at a Sport Integrity Symposium at the
prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris.
The conference, organised by the Sorbonne and the
Qatar-based International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS), has
brought together figures from the worlds of sport, government
and law enforcement to discuss measures to clean up sport and in
particular to curb match-fixing.
Former Juventus player Alessandro del Piero was named to
head a panel of 11 athletes helping to educate youngsters about
the risks of getting dragged into manipulating results, an
initiative led by the Qatar Olympic Committee and ICSS.
"It's with pride that I take on the role of captain of this
group," Del Piero told the opening session of the conference.
"We will play to win, as I have always done in my career,"
added the Italian, who is on his way to Australia to join
Sydney FC after 19 years with the Turin club.
ICSS President Mohammed Hanzab said Del Piero's loyalty and
integrity made him the ideal ambassador for the campaign.
Del Piero stayed with Juventus after they were relegated to
Italy's Serie B in 2006 as a punishment for their part in a
match-fixing scandal.
The ICSS, a non-profit organisation, said it planned to
develop an index that would measure the ability of countries to
deliver secure and clean events.
The findings would be made public to help international
sporting federations decide on locations for major events.
