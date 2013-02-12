LAUSANNE Feb 12 Wrestling should be removed from the 2020 Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee's Executive Board recommended on Tuesday as it looks to revamp the Games sports programme.

Wrestling, contested in the first modern Olympics in 1896, will join a list of seven other candidate sports battling for one spot on the programme. It is very unlikely, however, that wrestling will get back in.

The IOC session in Buenos Aires in September will still need to ratify the decision.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)