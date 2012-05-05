LONDON May 5 The London Olympic stadium, all
set to become the beating heart of the Games when the world
comes to town in 83 days' time, opens formally on Saturday.
One lucky youngster will be chosen to do the honours in
front of a 40,000-strong crowd at a special test event
celebrating 2,012 hours to go until the Games begin.
Paralympic gold medal-winning archer Danielle Brown will
shoot arrows at a series of spinning targets to select the
stadium opener from 100 pre-selected eight to 14-year-olds.
The stadium has already witnessed its first races and
winners, with the event coming at the end of the British
Universities and Colleges (BUCS) outdoor championships which
started on a damp and cold Friday evening.
In what may not be the best omen for Team GB, seeking to
trigger a gold rush when the Games start on July 27, the first
athlete to win a race on the gleaming new track was an Irish
hurdler.
"I feel like I've just won a major championships or
something," declared Justine Kinney, a 24-year-old psychology
masters student at Loughborough University - alma mater of
London 2012 chairman Seb Coe.
"It feels amazing to know that all these world class
athletes are going to be running down this track in just a few
months," she told reporters after winning her 400m heat on
Friday.
"The track feels amazing, it feels like you could fly down
it," she added.
Some of those world-class athletes will also be in
attendance on Saturday, with retired five-times rowing gold
medallist Steve Redgrave and swimmer Mark Foster among
celebrities involved in the proceedings.
British Olympic track hopeful Perri Shakes-Drayton and pole
vaulter Holly Bleasdale will be competing.
"This crowd will not only be starting their Olympic journey
just weeks ahead of the Games, they will also play a vital role
in helping us test the venue and earn our licence to operate the
Stadium," said Coe.
The 500 million pound ($807.92 million) stadium, at the
centre of the Olympic Park in a formerly rundown part of east
London, will go into lockdown from May 12 as organisers put the
final touches to the facility.
($1 = 0.6189 British pounds)
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)