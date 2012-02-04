STOCKHOLM Feb 4 Sweden's sports and culture minister has told Reuters the government does not expect a gold rush of Olympic medals despite investing almost 200 million euros ($264 million) in sport.

"It's not about medals, it's about the public health and engagement," Lena Adelsohn Liljeroth said in an interview at her Stockholm office.

"That's the way it's been through the history of the sports movement."

Sweden has produced world-class athletes such as tennis players Bjorn Borg and Stefan Edberg, as well as heptathlete Carolina Kluft and footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

However, success on the sporting field has been on the decline after winning four gold medals at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics.

The Swedes failed to win a single gold at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Liljeroth said her government's main aim was to get the country's youth more involved in sport.

"If you have an elite that wins medals it stimulates others, primarily young people, to take part," said Liljeroth, who is a keen distance runner and cycles to work every day.

"There's a positive effect."

The Swedish state pumps 1.7 billion Swedish crowns ($253 million) into sport each year, although only a fraction of that goes into elite projects.

That amount is topped up by "at least as much again" from town and county councils, as well as corporate sponsorship and TV deals.

Five hundred million crowns is spent annually on Idrottslyftet (Sports Lift), a nationwide project involving young people in a range sporting activities.

"The different districts and sporting bodies submit plans for how they want to use this money," said Liljeroth.

"The aim is to get more young people to take part in sport and to continue with it, especially after 13-14 when they sometimes give up.

"It also aims to get girls involved, especially immigrant girls, who don't necessarily find a niche in sport.

"Football is popular, not least on the girls' side, and it's growing, but how many have had a chance to try tennis, orienteering, swimming, fencing?"

She added: "There are so many sports that haven't had a chance. So even if you don't like football or hockey, maybe you want to play basketball or try canoeing."

Liljeroth is also proud of the positive image created around the world by Sweden's professional athletes.

"I was at a market in a rural part of Tanzania just after the New Year and there were some guys who asked where I came from, and they said 'Oh, Zlatan!'

"There is a knowledge there, a connection people often make through sport."

