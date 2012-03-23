By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, March 23
unearthed an impressive crop of young talent raising hopes the
country might regain its superpower status in the pool, but this
year's London Olympics could just come too soon to harvest a
golden haul.
Australia won six swimming golds at Beijing, following a
seven-gold haul at Athens in 2004 and five at the Sydney 2000
Games to finished runner-up to the United States in the medal
standings at the past three Olympics.
But the country of five-time Olympic champion Ian Thorpe,
who flopped at the trials on his comeback, and retired 1,500
metres great Grant Hackett, has tumbled down the world rankings.
Australia managed only two titles at last year's world
championships in Shanghai, finishing seventh in the medal table.
"The gap's closed on us by the nations that have finished
third and down," Australia head coach Leigh Nugent said at the
close of the Adelaide trials on Thursday, pointing to China and
France as big improvers.
Despite flickers of hope emerging in other events, the
burden of Australia's Olympic hopes lie squarely on the
shoulders of their reigning world champions -- James Magnussen
and his 100 metres freestyle relay team mates.
Magnussen's stunning 47.10 second swim to clinch the 100
freestyle title in Adelaide underlined his favourite status to
secure gold in the event at London.
The swimmer's formidable understudies all qualified under
the Olympic A standard in the final, meaning the relay team will
be hard to beat.
The 20-year-old Magnussen, nicknamed "the Missile", also
surprised himmself and probably many of his rivals by swimming
the second fastest 50 freestyle over the past year behind
Brazilian Olympic and world champion Cesar Cielo.
Nugent said Australia's 44-member squad named on Thursday
could realistically hope for around 15 medals at London, the
same amount won in Athens.
Beyond Magnussen and the relay team, finding genuine gold
medal chances among them is a tougher task.
Twenty-year-old Thomas Fraser-Holmes put down a marker with
impressive wins in the 200 free and 400 IM, while Leiston
Pickett, also 20, showed herself to be a medal candidate in the
100 breaststroke.
The youth-led assault at the trials put paid to the Olympic
ambitions of former world champions Thorpe, Michael Klim and
Geoff Huegill, but Australia's old guard may yet prove to be the
team's best hopes of cobbling an extra gold or two.
Stephanie Rice will defend both her 200 and 400 individual
medley titles at London after brilliant comeback swims following
shoulder surgery in December to qualify for each at the trials.
Leisel Jones, 26, became Australia's first swimmer to
qualify for a fourth Olympics at the trials and will defend her
100 breaststroke title at London.
However, she faces an uphill task in reeling in peerless
American world champion Rebecca Soni.
Australia's women scooped all six of the swim team's Beijing
gold medals, but the younger generation, spearheaded by Alicia
Coutts, Kylie Palmer and Belinda Hocking, settled for silver at
the world championships.
The trio's times in Adelaide were enough to qualify
comfortably but failed to set the pool alight and they will have
to improve dramatically to top the podium in London.
The trials, nonetheless, showed Australia was on the up
after a post-Beijing hangover.
They could still deliver four to five gold medals if the
likes of Emily Seebohm (100 backstroke) and Christian Sprenger
(100 breaststroke) continue their rapid improvement.
"I'm a lot more positive about the team's prospects now than
I was going into the trials," former backstroke and butterfly
world champion Matt Welsh told Reuters.
"With the young guys coming through, I think for a while
there there was a bit of a mentality that if you made the team
that was all you had to do.
"Now I think people are starting to realise that performing
on the big stage is the end-game. I think there's a bit more
maturity there."
