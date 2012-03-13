By Ian Ransom
competing at a third Olympic Games are on the line this week at
Australia's national swimming trials in Adelaide, where a number
of local rivals are aiming to crush the five-times gold
medallist's London dreams.
The 29-year-old, who announced his comeback just over a year
ago after more than five years out of the pool, has all but
written off his chances of breaking into Australia's fiercely
competitive team, admitting that he left his run too late to be
fully fit for the trials.
"It's been bloody frustrating that I've trained the house
down. I thought it would translate into good racing and
results," Thorpe said in a column carried by local newspapers
over the weekend.
"It hasn't happened and that has tested my mental strength
and my patience. I truly believe my hard work deserved better.
I'm hoping my racing mojo returns for Adelaide."
Australia's head coach Leigh Nugent believes Thorpe could
still spring a surprise at the South Australian Aquatic and
Leisure Centre, where he will focus on the 100 and 200 metres
freestyle events.
"I think with someone like Ian, the history he's got and
knowing his competitive capabilities, you could never write him
out of the equation," Nugent told local media.
"I've been around a long time and I've had a lot to do with
Ian and with swimming at this level for almost two-and-a-half
decades and with him, you've got to expect for him to pull
something out of the bag ... He just has that sort of ability."
The 11-times world champion's form has dismayed an adoring
public that remembers him as a podium-topping titan, but fingers
remain crossed he will pull an ace from his sleeve to book his
ticket to London.
Either way, Thorpe, who makes his first appearance in the
200 preliminaries on Friday, has his work cut out to finish
fastest or runner-up in the finals, which would guarantee an
individual berth at London if he meets qualifying times.
His best hope appears a top-six finish, however, which would
at least offer a chance of selection in the relays.
Thorpe's stiffest competition in the 100 freestyle will come
from 20-year-old title-holder James Magnussen, who swam a
stunning 47.63 to win gold at the world championships in
Shanghai last year.
'THE MISSILE'
Australia's first world champion in the blue riband event,
Magnussen, dubbed "the Missile" by local media, has talked of
stripping Brazilian Cesar Cielo's world mark of 46.91, set in a
now-banned swimsuit at the 2009 Rome world championships.
Thorpe has a better chance to qualify for the 200, although
his best time of one minute, 50.79 seconds since returning to
competitive swimming in November sits a lowly 19th in national
standings this year.
Another swimmer striving to reach her best against the odds
is triple Olympic champion Stephanie Rice, who will defend her
women's individual medley titles against a strong field.
Rice, who took gold in the both the 200 and 400 medley at
the Beijing Olympics, has been dogged by injury in the
intervening four years and carries a nagging shoulder problem
into the event.
The 23-year-old had arthroscopic surgery in November and is
less than halfway through a six-month rehabilitation period but
is determined to swim through the pain to secure a spot on the
plane to London.
Rice will be joined in Adelaide by fellow Olympic champions
Libby Trickett and Leisel Jones, who along with ageing former
freestyle world champion Michael Klim and Geoff Huegill, have
come out of retirement for a last-ditch Olympic bid.
The 27-year-old Trickett, who retired in 2009 after winning
100 butterfly gold and the freestyle silver at Beijing, will
battle favourite and world silver medallist Alicia Coutts in the
butterfly event.
Jones swapped the pool for beauty school in a year-long
sabbatical in 2009, and relinquished her status as the world's
best breastroker to Rebecca Soni.
The 26-year-old came back in 2010 and then finished second
behind Soni in the 100 breaststroke in Shanghai but should
qualify to challenge the American again in London.
Klim, who won a pair of relay golds at the 2000 Sydney
Olympics, retired in 2007 with a debilitating shoulder injury
but was inspired to return to the pool last year after Thorpe
announced his comeback.
He will compete in the 100 butterfly against his 33-year-old
one-time arch-rival Huegill, who won bronze in the 50 event at
Shanghai to cap an extraordinary comeback after beating
depression and weight problems.
