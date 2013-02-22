UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC ethics committee looks into Rio payment claims
* Ex-sprinter Fredericks denies wrongdoing over payment (Adds IAAF reaction, background)
SYDNEY Feb 22 James Magnussen and his team mates from the men's 4x100m freestyle relay squad have admitted using sedative Stilnox in a bonding session before the London Olympics.
"We stand here today to admit that we took Stilnox following a day of bonding for the relay team at the training camp in Manchester," the Olympic silver medallist and his team mates Matt Targett, Eamon Sullivan, James Roberts, Cameron McEvoy and Tommaso D'Orsogna said in a statement read out at a news conference in Sydney on Friday.
The sedative was banned by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) just before the Games and the athletes now face sanctions from the governing body for breaching their Olympic team membership agreement. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
* Ex-sprinter Fredericks denies wrongdoing over payment (Adds IAAF reaction, background)
LONDON, March 3 Video assistance for referees could be a reality at next year's World Cup finals despite teething problems when they were tested at the Club World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.