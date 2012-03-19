By Ian Ransom
| ADELAIDE, March 19
ADELAIDE, March 19 Laid-back world champion
James Magnussen forecast "sleepless nights" for his Olympic
rivals after clocking the world's fourth fastest 100 metres
freestyle at Australia's national trials on Monday.
The 20-year-old's 47.10 seconds swim in Adelaide smashed his
personal best of 47.49 at Shanghai last year and was just 0.19
shy of Cesar Cielo's world record of 46.91 set at the
swimsuit-tainted 2009 world championships.
Only Cielo, Frenchman Alain Bernard (46.94) and Australian
Eamon Sullivan (47.05) have swum faster.
Magnussen warned his London opponents to "brace themselves"
in a poolside interview at the South Australia Aquatic and
Leisure Centre and continued the fighting talk in his news
conference.
"I'm sure they'll have a few sleepless nights," said
Magnussen, who blamed an illness coming into the meeting for
making him slow up in the last 10 metres in the final.
"It just keeps them second-guessing their preparations and
keeps them chasing me so (as long as) I can keep raising that
benchmark it's just going to be harder and harder for them to
have any confidence going into the Olympics."
Magnussen's time was more than a half-second faster than
runner-up James Roberts, whose 47.63 still matched the world
champion's swim to win gold at Shanghai last year.
The top six swimmers all went under the Olympic A qualifying
mark of 48.82 seconds, giving the 100 freestyle relay world
champions a huge boost ahead of the London Games in July and
August.
ARTICULATED CONFIDENCE
Roberts - born on the same day as Magnussen on April 11,
1991 - would pose the biggest threat to his hopes of gold at
London, the world champion said.
"It was a really impressive race and it is really
encouraging to see everyone go that quick and there's a great
camaraderie amongst the guys," said Magnussen, who led Matthew
Abood, Matt Targett and Eamon Sullivan to gold over runners-up
France and bronze medallists the United States at Shanghai.
"Two years ago when I was sitting in the marshalling area it
felt like everyone wanted to rip each other's heads off, but
tonight everyone was patting each other on the back and wishing
you good luck.
"There's a lot of testosterone flying around (at
international meetings), it's a very intense environment, but if
you look at the first four guys tonight we've probably got an
average height of 6ft 5in and weigh about 90 kilogrammes so
we're certainly not going to be intimidated by any other
countries."
Magnussen, from the small coastal city of Port Macquarie
north of Sydney, became Australia's first world champion in the
blue riband sprint and has revelled in being the man to beat.
His ice-cool demeanour and frequently articulated confidence
is at odds with the caution often shown by highly-fancied
athletes pondering their Olympic dreams.
"Having grown up in a small country town, I've got a
reasonably laid-back approach to my swimming and I think that's
really helped me," said the swimmer, who will bid to become
Australia's first Olympic 100 metres freestyle champion since
Michael Wenden in 1968.
"When I finish training in the morning I can switch off and
just be a normal guy, so I think that's allowed me to stay
pretty relaxed right up until the race tonight.
"I spend a lot of time thinking about one-liners when I swim
up and down the pool," he joked.
"But we have a very witty squad at the moment so unless you
have a couple of one-liners up your sleeve you can cop a bit of
a hiding."
(Editing by Mark Meadows)
