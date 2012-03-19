By Ian Ransom
tabloid darling, Stephanie Rice has rarely wanted for the glare
of the spotlight but she reminded the world of her quality in
the pool at Australia's national swimming trials.
The Brisbane-born 23-year-old came into the Adelaide meeting
nursing a nagging shoulder injury and dealing with a rare crisis
of confidence about defending her Olympic 200 and 400 individual
medley (IM) titles at the London Games.
Within four days of competition, however, Rice had booked
both berths in London, swimming through the pain to post times
that might dent the confidence of her rivals.
"I'm older now and I'm a different athlete," she said after
her 400IM triumph at the South Australia Aquatic and Leisure
Centre.
"I think I'm a lot more confident than I was when I was 18
and obviously it's been really tough mental preparation as well
just to get my head around surgeries and inconsistent training."
Rice's time of four minutes, 33.45 seconds to clinch the 400
title on the opening day on Thursday was just four seconds shy
of her world record set in Beijing and also the year's second
fastest behind Hannah Miley's swim at the British Championships.
Her 200IM title swim of 2:09.38 on Sunday was even more of a
statement, as she edged world silver medallist Alicia Coutts to
set her best time since posting 2.07.03 in a now-banned suit at
the Rome world championships in 2009.
"The girl's got a heart as big as Texas," said Australia's
head coach Leigh Nugent. "And again, (she) loves winning. She
thrives on the big occasion."
'GOLDEN GIRL'
Rice hit the headlines as a 19-year-old when she set world
records at the 2008 national trials in the leadup to Beijing,
while her relationship with freestyle swimmer and then-fellow
world record holder Eamon Sullivan ensured she was a fixture in
gossip magazines.
Revelling in the spotlight, Rice stripped down for
photo-shoots with Sullivan and appeared in men's magazines
before breaking up with the Australian shortly before Beijing.
Rice's triple Olympic triumph in Beijing, where she also won
a 4x200 freestyle relay gold, cemented her status as Australia's
"golden girl" and saw her carry the country's flag at the
closing ceremony.
An appearance in a reality television show followed, while a
relationship with Australia rugby flyhalf Quade Cooper ensured
she was rarely missing from the society pages for long.
While colourful, the four years in the pool between the
Games have largely been an exercise in frustration for brunette
Rice, who was beaten for 200IM gold at the swimsuit-tainted 2009
world championships by American Ariana Kukors.
Her troublesome shoulder ruled her out of the Commonwealth
Games in 2010 and her halo slipped after posting a homophobic
slur on Twitter directed at South Africa's rugby team following
their loss to Australia in a test match that year.
The resulting uproar cost her an endorsement deal with a
luxury car manufacturer and led her to make a tearful public
apology.
INJURY DEMONS
On the comeback trail from injury at last year's world
championships, Rice had to settle for bronze in the 400IM behind
American Elizabeth Beisel and Briton Miley, and finished out of
the medals in the 200IM.
Rice needed cortisone injections to settle her shoulder
injury before swimming at state championships in February and
the swimmer was likely to have to just grit her teeth and bear
the pain right through to London, her coach Michael Bohl said.
"We're just trying to get her through the Olympics I suppose
but the big problem is she's got a hole in her tendon and to get
that fixed up properly she'd have to have pretty major surgery,"
he said.
"So it's something I guess in the future she's going to have
to do if she wants to fix it up."
Rice has already said she was unlikely to put herself
through the preparations for a third Olympics after London and
recently signed with a prominent entertainment agent in
Australia with an eye on her career outside the pool.
With her confidence back to sky-high levels, however, Rice
has talked of going out with a bang at London, where she feels
she could get close to her world-beating best, provided her
injury demons remain manageable.
"I think people have written me off the past few years and
it's nice to be able to just finally let the swimming do the
talking," she said.
"I've got things I can improve on definitely ... If I can
get a good block (of training) in, I know I can improve on the
times that I've done here."
