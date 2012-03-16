(Adds details and quotes)

By Ian Ransom

ADELAIDE, March 16 Ian Thorpe's failure to make the 200 metres freestyle final at the Australian Olympic trials on Friday was one of the greatest disappointments of his career and had left him "utterly gutted", the heartbroken swimmer said.

The five-times Olympic champion's hopes of making a third Games are on a knife edge after he finished 12th in the semi-finals, a result that left the capacity crowd at Adelaide's South Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre in stunned silence.

Thorpe will compete in the 100 metres freestyle preliminaries on Saturday, his last-chance saloon for the London Games, but faces a mammoth task to even reach the final of a discipline far removed from his longer-distance speciality.

The 11-times world champion, revered at home as Australia's finest Olympian, said his comeback "fairytale had turned into a nightmare" in a poolside interview after his semi-final.

An hour later, the disappointment had only intensified.

"After the race, obviously I was disappointed. The more time I've had to digest, the more disappointed I am," he told reporters, red-eyed and crestfallen.

"The only other time (I've felt such disappointment) was at our trials for Athens Olympics.

"I guess I've never felt like this after a race. Just utterly gutted and kind of left speechless by a performance.

"And asking all of the questions, you know: 'Why did this happen? Why is this going on?'

"It's a new thing. I don't know how I'll handle it. But I think I have to handle it well so I can get myself back up."

Thorpe infamously false-started at the 2004 Olympic trials to be disqualified for the 400 freestyle, but ended up competing in the event at Athens and taking gold after the second-placed qualifier Craig Stevens relinquished his spot on the team.

There was no hope of any reprieve for the Australian on Friday, however, after he flagged dramatically in the final lap to finish with a time of one minute, 49.91 seconds, more than two seconds behind pace-setter Ryan Napoleon and five seconds adrift of his personal best set in 2001.

SECRET TRAINING

Thorpe had earlier teased the morning crowd by qualifying fifth fastest for the semi-finals with a solid swim that had thrilled Leigh Nugent, with the Australian head coach all but declaring his swimmer was back in business.

Thorpe quit in 2006, disillusioned with the grind and the relentless glare of the spotlight but announced his comeback just over a year ago with the goal of qualifying for London after having trained in secret for months.

The 200 had been Thorpe's best chance of making the Australia team, and he faces an uphill battle to oust swimmers such as world champion James Magnussen and the other three members of the gold-medal-winning 4x100-metres relay team from last year's world championships in Shanghai.

When asked how realistic was his bid to break into the top six of the 100 final, which would give him a chance of selection in the relay, Thorpe paused for five seconds before answering: "You never know. I didn't think I'd be sitting here tonight.

"Although that becomes a big hurdle, it becomes the motivator now, what you've got to turn around at this point.

"It's not going to be easy - this whole thing was never going to be easy."

Thorpe dismissed any notion of giving up swimming should he fail again at the trials, saying the attempt had been worth it.

"I intend to (continue). I've enjoyed what I've been doing. I've enjoyed training again, I've enjoyed pushing myself in the pool and I'll keep on swimming until I feel I cannot get any more out of myself.

"I think it's better to attempt something and fail than it is to not even attempt it, so I'm glad that I've been prepared to put myself on the line there."

