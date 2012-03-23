PARIS, March 23 Olympic hopeful Florent Manaudou swam the third best time in the world this year as he qualified for the 50 metres freestyle final at the French championships on Friday.

The younger brother of former Olympic champion Laure Manaudou clocked 21.86 seconds to win his semi-final, smashing his personal best by almost half a second.

The top two in each final at the French championships qualify for the London Games in July and August as long as they swim under the required Olympic time.

Only James Magnussen's 21.74 in the Australian trials earlier this week and world record holder Cesar Cielo's 21.85 in the South American championships earlier this month were faster than the Frenchman this year.

"The time is nice but I am not here to seek a world best performance," Manaudou told reporters.

"I swim for myself. I am my own main rival. It was only the semi-finals. We will see what happens tomorrow."

Olympic silver medallist Amaury Leveaux went through after finishing third overall in 22.10 while Alain Bernard, who failed to qualify for the Olympics in the 100, was fifth fastest in 22.34 to also make the final.

The competition will be tough in Saturday's final as Frederick Bousquet, second in 22.02, and Fabien Gilot, fourth in 22.29, also seek an Olympic spot.

Gilot already qualified for London on Thursday in the 100, along with Yannick Agnel.

Florent Manaudou is on course to go to the London Games with his sister, who has already clinched an Olympic spot in the 100 backstroke and qualified on Friday for the 200 backstroke final.

Laure Manaudou, 400 metres Olympic champion in Athens in 2004, finished in two minutes 10.88 seconds in her semi-final.

It was only 0.04 seconds adrift of the required time she would have to set in Saturday's final if she is the top two.

Benjamin Stasiulis set a French 200 backstroke record as he qualified for a second race at the London Games having also made the grade in the 100 backstroke.

Stasiulis swam in one minute 56.39 seconds, more than two seconds below the required time, but he was much slower than American Ryan Lochte's 1:52.96 to win the world title last year. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)