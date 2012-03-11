LONDON, March 11 Swimming fans can expect to see records broken at the London Olympics, according to Britain's head coach Dennis Pursley.

The British trials which ended on Saturday saw some notable times in the new Aquatics Centre, including Fran Halsall's 24.13 seconds in the 50m freestyle that would have won gold at last year's world championships.

It was also the fastest time in a traditional, textile swimsuit.

Pursley, an Olympic coaching veteran and former head of U.S. Swimming who has also served as head coach at the Australian Institute of Sport, told Reuters times would get quicker.

"I'd be real surprised if there aren't records (at the Games)," said the American in a poolside interview.

"You may not get as many as you normally would had it not been for the anomaly we had with the suits a couple of years ago but there certainly will be some records broken. I fully expect that to be the case."

Full-body polyurethane suits were credited with aiding buoyancy and causing a spate of world records at the 2009 world championships in Rome.

They were later banned but world swimming body FINA has approved new hi-tech, skin-tight suits which the makers say will give top swimmers an edge.

Double Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington agreed that records would be broken in London.

"Oh definitely," the swimmer, who will be back to defend both her 400 and 800m freestyle titles, told reporters.

"The Olympics brings that out in people...the four-year cycle is all structured down to the Olympics and I think that especially with this crowd that will be there in the summer, it's just going to be amazing."

Pursley said he had based his evaluation on the natural progression of the sport as much as anything.

"It's getting year by year more competitive," he explained.

"The traditional swimming powers in the sport continue to perform well but what we are seeing change in the sport year by year is the number of nations that are developing swimmers at the world-class level. There just seem to be more and more every quadrennial and I expect this to be no different."

SIX MEDALS

British swimmers won six medals in Beijing, three in the pool and the rest in open water. The target this July is to match that tally at least, which will mean doing better in the pool since Britain have a maximum of two open water chances.

Of the 38 British swimmers who qualified last week, 12 have won world championship medals although the women still look better prospects than the men. Hannah Miley in the medley, Ellen Gandy in butterfly and Lizzie Simmonds in backstroke all looked strong.

The Americans, with Michael Phelps taking a record eight golds in Beijing and a career haul of 16 Olympic medals, and the Australians remain the big powers but others are on the move.

"I would say there's no question that British swimming is progressing," said Pursley.

"We haven't seen that translate into a large number of medals to date but I think it's a matter of time.

"I think 2012 has the potential to be the best year that British swimming has ever had in the sport and that's our goal to achieve that," he added.

"The U.S. on paper is still well in front of the rest of the world at this point but I think we can be in the mix for the countries fighting for that next spot."

Pursley said the men, who had Joe Roebuck qualify for three individual events last week and Roberto Pavoni and Robert Renwick for two each, could make a realistic challenge.

There were also promising youngsters coming through, for some of whom the Rio de Janeiro Games in four years' time might offer more of a stage.

"Not that they won't be expected to be competitive in 2012, they certainly will, and I think that's another big change in British swimming," said Pursley.

"We've established standards that really you have to be world class in order to make the team. It may not used to have been the case.

"We have progressed to a point now where they are all world class, they have the inexperience to overcome but the upside is that theoretically the young ones have more room for improvement.

"You see that in every Olympics where they step up and surprise the swimming world. Whether that will come out of this group or not, time will tell."

The time between now and the Games would be spent in assessing, improving performance and closing gaps.

"In most cases its only a small increment that separates a lot of them from the finals and the podium," said Pursley.

"We've had more than our share of fourth and fifth-place finishes in the last few years and we are only talking about small increments to make that final step. I think five months is realistic." (Editing by Clare Fallon)