ROME, June 14 Olympic champion Federica
Pellegrini bounced back from a poor display at the European
championships by winning the 400 metres freestyle at a meeting
in Italy on Thursday.
Pellegrini, 23, who will defend her 400 title in London next
month, posted a time of 4:06.03 to banish the memories of
failing to qualify for the European final in Debrecen, Hungary
last month.
"I'm here to compete in front of my people and do well but
the response that the world wants will be in London," the
Italian said.
As Olympic gold medallist, world champion and world record
holder in the 400, plus being world champion in the 200
freestyle, Pellegrini is one of Italy's big medal hopes for
London 2012.
She was the first female swimmer from her country to win
Olympic gold and the first woman to break the four-minute
barrier in the 400.
(Writing by Terry Daley, editing by Tony Jimenez)