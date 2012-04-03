TOKYO, April 3 Multiple gold medallist champion
Kosuke Kitajima became the first Japanese swimmer to qualify for
four Olympics by storming to the national 100 metres
breaststroke title on Tuesday.
A chiseled-looking Kitajima, who won the 100 and 200
breaststroke double at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, won the men's
final in 58.90 seconds, a Japanese record, at Tokyo's Tatsumi
Pool.
The 29-year-old squeezed out rival Ryo Tateishi by 0.70 of a
second as both men booked their places in this year's London
Olympics.
The Japanese nationals double as the country's Olympic
qualifiers.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by John Mehaffey)
