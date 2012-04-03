(Adds quotes, detail)
By Alastair Himmer
TOKYO, April 3 Multiple gold medallist Kosuke
Kitajima became the first Japanese swimmer to qualify for four
Olympics by storming to the national 100 metres breaststroke
title on Tuesday.
Kitajima, who won the 100 and 200 breaststroke double at the
2004 and 2008 Olympics, rolled back the years to win the men's
final in a Japanese record 58.90 seconds.
The 29-year-old squeezed out rival Ryo Tateishi by 0.70 of a
second at Tokyo's Tatsumi Pool as both men booked their spots at
this year's London Olympics.
"The Olympics only come once every four years - and that's
as often as I break the record now," Kitajima, who flirted with
retirement after Beijing, told reporters. "Typical me!"
Kitajima was all business in the pool, however, and he
smashed his fist into the water, letting out a roar of delight,
after dominating Tateishi.
"The personal best will give me confidence going into the
Olympics," said Kitajima, the former world record holder in the
100 and 200 metres.
"Now I have to work on turning it into the quickest time in
the world."
Australia's Brenton Rickard currently possesses the world
record of 58.58, set almost a year after Kitajima swam 58.91 at
the 2008 Beijing Games.
"Eight years ago (in Athens) I had a rival I wanted to beat
badly (American Brendan Hansen)," Kitajima said.
"Four years ago, I knew I would go to Beijing and be the
world's best. This time was different. I knew I had to leave it
all out there or else I wouldn't make it.
"I did that so it's a special feeling. People say I'm
expected to waltz into the Olympic team but I put myself through
some punishing training.
"I'll keep pushing to get closer to the world record and
take on the world's best at the Olympics," added Kitajima, who
races in the 200 later this week. "I don't like losing to
anyone."
The Japanese nationals double as the country's Olympic
qualifiers.
