TOKYO, April 5 Kosuke Kitajima eased into the
semi-finals of the men's 200 metres breaststroke at the Japanese
national championships on Thursday to maintain his bid for third
Olympic double this year.
The 29-year-old, gold medallist in the 100 and 200 at the
2004 and 2008 Games, became the first Japanese swimmer to
qualify for four Olympics by setting a new national record in
the 100 earlier this week.
Kitajima swam well within himself in clocking two minutes,
11.91 seconds in the four-lap heats at Tokyo's Tasumi Pool. His
national record stands at 2:07.51.
"I'm still feeling it a bit after the 100," admitted the
former double world record holder. "Obviously it's important to
be at my peak in tomorrow's final.
"I still have the semi-finals tonight too so recovery time
will be crucial. I will need to be even sharper for the 200 than
I was for the 100."
Ryo Tateishi, who qualified for this year's London Olympics
second behind Kitajima in the 100, was second fastest in the 200
heats in 2:11.06.
Seventeen-year-old Akihiro Yamaguchi led the heats in a time
of 2:10.99.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by John O'Brien)
