Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 400m individual medley heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.
1. Chase Kalisz (U.S.) 4 minutes 8.12 seconds Q
2. Daiya Seto (Japan) 4:08.47 Q
3. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 4:10.00 Q
4. Jay Litherland (U.S.) 4:11.10 Q
5. Max Litchfield (Britain) 4:11.95 Q
6. Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) 4:12.51 Q
7. Travis Mahoney (Australia) 4:13.37 Q
8. Joan-Lluis Pons Ramon (Spain) 4:13.55 Q
9. Richard Nagy (Slovakia) 4:13.87
10. Wang Shun (China) 4:14.46
11. Gergely Gyurta (Hungary) 4:14.81
12. David Verraszto (Hungary) 4:15.04
13. Jeremy Desplanches (Switzerland) 4:15.46
14. Alexis Santos (Portugal) 4:15.84
15. Brandon Almeida (Brazil) 4:17.25
16. Luca Marin (Italy) 4:17.88
17. Michael-Julian Meyer (South Africa) 4:18.13
18. Johannes Hintze (Germany) 4:18.25
19. Gal Nevo (Israel) 4:18.29
20. Federico Turrini (Italy) 4:18.39
21. Sebastien Rousseau (South Africa) 4:18.72
22. Christopher Meier (Liechtenstein) 4:19.19
23. Raphael Stacchiotti (Luxembourg) 4:20.37
24. Pavel Janecek (Czech Republic) 4:22.09
25. Pedro Pinotes (Angola) 4:25.84
26. Luis-Emigdio Vega Torres (Cuba) 4:27.27
. Jacob Heidtmann (Germany) DSQ