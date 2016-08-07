UPDATE 1-Athletics-Whistleblower doubts Russian attitude changed
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 400m freestyle final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Mack Horton (Australia) 3 minutes 41.55 seconds 2. Sun Yang (China) 3:41.68 3. Gabriele Detti (Italy) 3:43.49 4. Conor Dwyer (U.S.) 3:44.01 5. Connor Jaeger (U.S.) 3:44.16 6. James Guy (Britain) 3:44.68 7. David McKeon (Australia) 3:45.28 8. Jordan Pothain (France) 3:49.07
* Still wants to run in world championships (Recasts with Stepanova comments)
BOSTON, Jan 28 Russian whistleblower Yulia Stepanova made a sluggish return to international indoor athletics, finishing last in an 800 metres at the Boston Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.
* Jamaican plans to retire this year (Adds Bolt comment on appeal to Court of Arbitration)