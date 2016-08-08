Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m butterfly heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.
1. Tamas Kenderesi (Hungary) 1 minute 54.73 seconds Q
2. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary) 1:55.14 Q
3. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 1:55.57 Q
4. Grant Irvine (Australia) 1:55.64 Q
5. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 1:55.73 Q
6. Masato Sakai (Japan) 1:55.76 Q
7. Viktor Bromer (Denmark) 1:55.77 Q
8. Daiya Seto (Japan) 1:55.79 Q
9. Leonardo De Deus (Brazil) 1:55.98 Q
10. Zheng Wen Quah (Singapore) 1:56.01 Q
11. Evgeny Koptelov (Russia) 1:56.13 Q
12. Kaio Almeida (Brazil) 1:56.45 Q
13. Simon Sjoedin (Sweden) 1:56.46 Q
14. Louis Croenen (Belgium) 1:56.48 Q
15. Jonathan Gomez (Colombia) 1:56.65 Q
16. Li Zhuhao (China) 1:56.72 Q
17. Jan Switkowski (Poland) 1:56.73
18. Stefanos Dimitriadis (Greece) 1:56.76
19. David Morgan (Australia) 1:56.81
20. Tom Shields (U.S.) 1:56.93
21. Carlos Peralta (Spain) 1:56.98
22. Robert Zbogar (Slovenia) 1:57.05
23. Sebastien Rousseau (South Africa) 1:57.33
24. Daniil Pakhomov (Russia) 1:57.36
25. Jordan Coelho (France) 1:58.62
26. Gal Nevo (Israel) 1:58.64
27. Wu Yuhang (China) 1:59.04
28. Sajan Prakash (India) 1:59.37
29. Bradlee Ashby (New Zealand) 2:01.22