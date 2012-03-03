By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, March 3
LONDON, March 3 A roaring capacity crowd,
with their cheers resonating around the new Aquatics Centre,
could make all the difference when Britain's swimmers push for
medals at their home London Olympics.
The nearby Velodrome provided a wall of sound to fire up the
home country's cyclists at a World Cup event last month and the
swimmers, whose national trials started on Saturday, hope to
ride a similar wave of support come July.
The aquatics events, along with track cycling, have been
among the hottest tickets for Britons eager to cheer on familiar
faces such as double Olympic gold medallist Rebecca Adlington
and former diving world champion Tom Daley.
"I believe it lies in the crowd," British swimming's
performance director Michael Scott told reporters when asked
about any home advantage at the venue with its undulating and
expensively assembled roof ready to be metaphorically raised by
flag-waving fans.
"We go to Shanghai for the worlds, a temporary venue and we
arrive four days before. By and large you go to Rome or Delhi
and swimmers adapt and become familiar with them (the
facilities) very quickly," he said.
"It's the crowd. It's certainly something the swimmers are
really looking forward to...that for me is the real home
advantage."
The importance of the trials, apart from setting the
qualifying times, is also for swimmers to get a taste of the
atmosphere in what they hope will become their 'house' when the
Games start on July 27.
With the last Olympics on British soil held in London 64
years ago, London 2012 will be a first home appearance for all
athletes. For some 70 percent of the country's biggest ever
team, it will also be their first Games.
Head coach Dennis Pursley said just being familiar with the
venue beforehand was a big plus and the crowd would be "the
biggest single advantage", even if other nations would get a
chance to train there as well.
AMAZING LIFT
Adlington, ever respectful of her opponents, has said she is
taking nothing for granted but was looking forward to some
noise.
"I've done trials before but never had a big home crowd,"
she told British reporters. "The difference is huge. I remember
when we went to Rome (for the world championships) in 2009, it
was crazy for (Italian) Federica (Pellegrini).
"We all got excited thinking this could be us in London.
That would be amazing to have because it does lift you."
Away from the venues, Team GB and the British Olympic
Association aim to silence other less welcome noise.
The clamour for tickets from friends and family,
particularly at a once-in-a-lifetime home Games, and making sure
they can attend provides a potential source of stress for
athletes.
That has been dealt with through a 'nearest and dearest'
programme run by sponsor Procter and Gamble, which looks after
the family side and makes sure every home competitor has tickets
for at least their first event.
"If you know as an athlete that the people that are coming
to support you are being well looked after... it's just one less
thing to worry about," BOA director of Sport Clive Woodward told
Reuters.
"From a performance point of view, you can take away all the
noise and just focus on what you do."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)